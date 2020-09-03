Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

CGO stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

