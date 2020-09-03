Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.
CGO stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
