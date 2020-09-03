Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

