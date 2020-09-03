CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CHI)

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has decreased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND alerts:

Shares of CHI opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.