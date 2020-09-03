Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CBOX stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.27, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $71.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.14. Cake Box has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 179.80 ($2.35).

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

