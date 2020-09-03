Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.03

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.03 and last traded at $113.98, with a volume of 1544139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,545 shares of company stock valued at $42,821,188. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 133.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

