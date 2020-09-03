Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Bunzl stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

