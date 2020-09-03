BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

