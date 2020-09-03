BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

DOOO opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 3.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in BRP by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BRP by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 917,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 742,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRP by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 108,616 shares in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

