Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Brown-Forman in a research note issued on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

BF.B stock opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.56. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.28 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

