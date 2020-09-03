Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

BF.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brown-Forman has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $83.40.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.28 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown-Forman will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

