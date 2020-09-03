Brokers Issue Forecasts for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BigCommerce in a report issued on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BigCommerce’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIGC. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

BIGC opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

