Brokerages Set Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target at $17.80

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 20,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

