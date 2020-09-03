Brokerages Set TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Price Target at $1.13

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

NYSE:TTI opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.08 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. Equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard D. O’brien bought 79,500 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $46,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,438.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gina Luna bought 175,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,818 shares in the company, valued at $109,906.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 621,568 shares of company stock valued at $307,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,566,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 173,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 248,689 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

