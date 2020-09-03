Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Price Target at $11.43

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

NYSE ESI opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 4,335.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,230,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,202,000 after buying an additional 59,849,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,053,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after acquiring an additional 388,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,140,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,722,000 after acquiring an additional 697,400 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,279,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,860,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Element Solutions by 125.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,715 shares in the last quarter.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

