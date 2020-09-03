Brokerages Set CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Target Price at $50.00

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

CRAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get CRA International alerts:

In other CRA International news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $45,219.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,841.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $358,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CRA International by 45.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CRA International has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $336.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $123.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CRA International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.