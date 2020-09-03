Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Robert Schifellite Sells 15,241 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $2,144,713.52.

Robert Schifellite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,292,640.00.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after buying an additional 645,729 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $52,463,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $48,136,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,887,000 after buying an additional 358,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.5% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 639,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,613,000 after buying an additional 318,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

