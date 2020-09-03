Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,434 shares of company stock valued at $225,863,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $375.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

