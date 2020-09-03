British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $47,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 56.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 39,731 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 149,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 28.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,421,000 after acquiring an additional 525,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

