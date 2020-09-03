Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio Sells 39,840 Shares of Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BMY opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 954.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 217,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 196,686 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $211,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 834.7% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 50,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

