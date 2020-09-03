BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.
Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.
About BRF
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.
