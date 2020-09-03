BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 49.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BRF by 117.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

