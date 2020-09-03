Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €52.00 by UBS Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.50 ($74.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.91 ($62.24).

FRA BNR opened at €53.38 ($62.80) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €52.43 and a 200-day moving average of €45.02. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

