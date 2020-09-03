Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:BVS) Insider Martin Deda Sells 210,039 Shares of Stock

Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:BVS) insider Martin Deda sold 210,039 shares of Bravura Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.62 ($2.59), for a total value of A$760,761.26 ($543,400.90).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of A$4.76.

Get Bravura Solutions alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

Bravura Solutions Limited provides enterprise software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) to the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Bravura Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravura Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.