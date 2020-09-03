BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $7.75 on Thursday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 42.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

