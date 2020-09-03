BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on BPMP. Mizuho raised their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 133.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 41.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.