Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 60,000 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BSX opened at $42.23 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,718,000 after purchasing an additional 387,556 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,658,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 144,678 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

