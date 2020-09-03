Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BA. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

NYSE:BA opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Boeing by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

