BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Boralex (TSE:BLX)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.71.

BLX opened at C$33.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -154.31. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.88.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

