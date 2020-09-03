BMO Capital Markets Increases Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $25.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

RXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

