BMO Capital Markets Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$13.25

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$11.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$6.27 and a 12 month high of C$13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.02.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.