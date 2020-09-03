Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

