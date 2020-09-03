Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 70.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 970.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $66.89 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

