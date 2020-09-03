Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
Shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.
About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst
Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.