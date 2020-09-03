Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

