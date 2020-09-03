Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BBN opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

