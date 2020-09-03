Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BSD)

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $15.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

