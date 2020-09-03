BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by 191.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

BST stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

