BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities has increased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BCX opened at $6.57 on Thursday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

