Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has decreased its dividend by 27.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BFY opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

