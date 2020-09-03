BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBK)

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 47.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BBK stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

