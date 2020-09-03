BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BBF stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

