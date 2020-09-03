Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BIT opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

