BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BLW opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

In other BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 3,360 shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $336,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

