BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BTA opened at $12.30 on Thursday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

