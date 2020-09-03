BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BYM stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

