BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has decreased its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

