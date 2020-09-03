BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

