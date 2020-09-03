BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BOE opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

