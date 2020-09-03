BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CII opened at $16.27 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

