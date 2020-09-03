Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

