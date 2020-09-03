BlackRock Core Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $15.92 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

