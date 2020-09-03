BLACKROCK 2022/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGIO)

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.

In other BLACKROCK 2022/COM news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 9,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $79,536.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 386,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,264.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 72,080 shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $596,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 416,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,076.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,166 shares of company stock valued at $834,040 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

